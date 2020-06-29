FORECAST: Flash flooding threat continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m. Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours will continue for some into the overnight hours with heavy rain for those who see the precipitation. Flash flooding will be the main threat with gusty winds possible.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in places through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Lows will be in the 70s. With the boundary nearby on Tuesday, additional thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Storm chances gradually increase into the overnight and early Wednesday. High temperatures, with high humidity, will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
The front will finally begin to move with a renewed thunderstorm chance overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay mild in the lower 70s. Remember any rain that falls in an area already saturated will have the potential to cause flash flooding. Morning rain and thunder will fade to scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach back into the mid-80s for afternoon highs.
Expect drier weather toward the end of the weekend with very warm high temperatures near or just above 90 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.