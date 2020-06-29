FORECAST: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH for areas along and south of I-64 until 8 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms continue through the early morning before fading. Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon.
Outside of the rounds rain, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible tonight as well as lows in the 70s.
Another disturbance heads our way tomorrow bringing a better chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered storms are still possible Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as highs rise to near 90°.
Drier conditions are expected on Friday and through the Fourth of July weekend as the heat remains.
