Group of boys rescue drowning dog in Ohio Co.

Group of boys rescue drowning dog in Ohio Co.
Four boys in Ohio County jumped into action to save a dog's life on Sunday afternoon when they saw the animal trapped in flooding water. (Source: Facebook: Mike Taylor)
By Keaton Eberly | June 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 10:49 PM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In the midst of the recent flooding that has swept its way through the Tri-State area, a group of local children performed a heroic act to save an animal’s life.

14 News is learning that four boys in Ohio County saw a dog that was trapped in high waters on Sunday.

In heroic fashion, Tim and Tom Goff, Leo Hatton and Ben Hayes went out to save the day and jumped into the water to rescue the drowning canine. They say the flooding has been really bad in their area.

Click here to get the latest severe weather coverage for Sunday’s flooding across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.