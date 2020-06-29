3 injured in shooting in Smoketown neighborhood Monday afternoon, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood Monday afternoon leaves three people injured.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in to police at 3:51 p.m. to the intersection of East Kentucky Street and South Shelby Street.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that a short time after officers arrived on scene, three victims had entered University Hospital with non-serious injuries.
Police believe that all three people are victims in the shooting on East Kentucky and South Shelby.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
