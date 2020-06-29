JCPS resumes practice for fall sports with safety precautions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS is still working on plans for the upcoming school year, but the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has given its blessing so team practices from football to basketball and soccer to cheer could begin again. JCPS chose today as the start date and coaches, players, and district officials talked about how they plan to do it safely.
Until today, Brent Jameson, the Butler High School first year boys head basketball coach, only knew his players through Zoom meetings. Getting to meet with his student athletes in-person is something Jameson said was a big relief.
"I think, the kids have enjoyed it," Jameson said, "I've enjoyed it, so it's really good to get to meet them finally in person."
"It's kind of neat to see kids back on our campus, you know," said Renee Murphy, JCPS Chief of Communications who was on hand for the first fall practices. "Students haven't been here on our JCPS campuses since we closed in March."
Good yes, but a little odd for Jameson who came to Butler from Scottsburg High in Southern Indiana to start a new job during a pandemic. From coaches wearing masks, to taking temperatures and working in small groups, Jameson is committed to follow safety rules so he can keep in-person practices going.
"It can be done," Jameson said, "there's been a lot of reminders this morning you know, coaches reminding players and coaches reminding coaches, but we're going to do it the right way."
"I'm glad they are doing it, because if they didn't, there probably wouldn't be a season," said Butler power forward Taevon Dozier of the safety procedures, "but going slow is making sure another season is going to come."
School athletic directors like Butler's Larry Just must make sure guidelines are followed.
"It's a major challenge," Just said. "I've talked to other ADs and when you look at it from the surface, it doesn't look so bad until you get into the details. Trying to make sure everything goes off right is difficult because kids are kids and they just want to go and coaches want to coach."
After some college sports programs have had positive cases of COVID-19, JCPS Director of Athletics Jerry Wyman is communicating with all ADs for one more layer of enforcement.
"I'm fully aware of what's going on in Houston at Houston and Clemson and some of the other Universities and obviously it's a concern," Wyman said, "but we are going to be monitoring everything closely and taking whatever actions we need to take."
Student athletes were provided touchless thermometers and masks. Middle school athletes will begin their practice for fall sports on August 1.
