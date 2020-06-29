Kentucky Humane Society announces pet adoption changes

“We are so very grateful for Feeders Supply and the more than 65,000 animals they helped us place into forever homes since 1997. Feeders Supply was one of the first pet supply stores in the country to partner with an animal shelter, and they are a big reason why Louisville is a leader in the pet adoption movement. We will continue to partner with them in a variety of ways that do not include permanent adoption centers,” said Karen Koenig, KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare.