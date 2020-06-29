Kentucky Humane Society announces pet adoption changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society will no longer have adoption facilities at Louisville area Feeders Supply locations. The organization will now centralize their adoptions to three key locations. You can adopt cats and dogs at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane, their Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive, and at Purrfect Day Café on Bardstown Road.
Having three large adoption centers will help ensure that adopters have a wider variety of adoptable pets to choose from. As Kentucky’s largest pet adoption agency, KHS expects to continue to find homes for about 6,000 animals a year. The three adoption centers will also help ensure KHS can best provide for the medical and behavioral needs of shelter animals and increase efficiencies, ensuring that donor dollars are used wisely.
“We are so very grateful for Feeders Supply and the more than 65,000 animals they helped us place into forever homes since 1997. Feeders Supply was one of the first pet supply stores in the country to partner with an animal shelter, and they are a big reason why Louisville is a leader in the pet adoption movement. We will continue to partner with them in a variety of ways that do not include permanent adoption centers,” said Karen Koenig, KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare.
“Feeders Supply feels fortunate to have had a 23-year partnership with Kentucky Humane Society,” said Brannon Dixon, CEO of Feeders Supply Company. “While we are disappointed that KHS is closing the seven permanent adoption centers in our stores, we do look forward to continuing our partnership in other ways and supporting their vital pet retention and education programs.”
In addition to offering the state’s largest selection of adoptable pets, KHS plans to continue to expand pet retention services, as they see this is the best way to keep pets out of shelters in the first place. KHS offers a wide variety of services to help struggling pet owners, including low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, behavior training, over-the-phone counseling, and pet food and veterinary assistance. Families in need of assistance are encouraged to call the KHS Pet Help Line at 502-509-3748.
The Steedly Drive location will open for adoptions in mid-July. To comply with social distancing, all three adoption centers require appointments be made online in advance and are not accepting walk-ins.
