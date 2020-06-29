Kentucky Science Center Announces Plan for Reopening in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can now *do science* again. The Kentucky Science center has announced plans for reopening.
The Science Center will reopen to members on July 4 and 5, and to the general public on July 11 and 12. A limited number or people will be allowed in, to ensure proper social distancing.
For now, the building will only be open to the public on weekends while summer camp is in session Monday through Friday.
Advance tickets are required for all guests, including members. Following CDC guidelines, Kentucky Science Center will require masks for guests 12 years of age and older and will strongly encourage them for guests 6-11. Guests will be encouraged to stay with their travel group to help maintain proper social distancing. Guests will also be required to fill out a COVID-19 prescreen assessment before purchasing tickets.
Some exhibits have been modified or removed to allow more room inside the building. High-touch areas will be cleaned more frequently throughout the day. Additional hand sanitizer stations are also spread throughout the building.
