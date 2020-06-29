LMPD investigating shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are responding to a shooting reported in the Smoketown neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in to police at 3:51 p.m. to the intersection of East Kentucky Street and South Shelby Street.
Once officers arrived, they found one victim on scene. No word on the extent of any injuries.
No other information has been given at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
