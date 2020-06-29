Louisville Metro parks need lifeguards before pools can reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As venues continue to reopen throughout Kentucky, some Metro Parks around Jefferson County are beginning to fill their pools, but they need to hire lifeguards before the pools can reopen to the public.
The class to become a lifeguard can be taken for free by anyone who qualifies that is 16 or older and willing to work for the parks department this summer.
Lifeguards will have the following duties:
- Enforcing pool rules
- Monitoring pool guests’ activities
- Cleaning
- Conducting water tests
Applicants must be able to do the following:
- Swim 300 yards continuously
- Tread water for two minutes without using hands
- Swim 20 yards, dive 10 feet, retrieve a weight, swim 20 yards on their back and get out of the pool without using a ladder all within 1 minute and 40 seconds
If you would like to apply to take the lifeguard course, contact the Louisville Parks and Recreation Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center by calling (502) 897-9949 or emailing parks@louisville.gov.
The lifeguard course is July 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
