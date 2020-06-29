Louisville Zoo general admission Tickets now on sale

Guests will be asked to follow a one-way route through the Zoo. Indoor exhibit areas will not be open during the initial reopening phase. The Wild Walk trail will take guests through popular exhibits like the Islands, the Americas, Glacier Run and Gorilla Forest. Along the way, guests will be able to see Sunni or Sebastian in the Zoo’s new sloth exhibit and visit elephant calf, Fitz. In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds.