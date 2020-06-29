Louisville Zoo general admission Tickets now on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - General admission tickets to the Louisville Zoo are now on sale following a temporary closure in response to COVID-19. General admission dates begin July 4 and tickets are currently available through July 31.
Everyone, including members, must reserve or purchase tickets online. No one will be admitted without a ticket. Guests will be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival. Tickets are valid for the reserved date and time only, however guests may enjoy the Zoo for as long as they like.
Staff members have mandatory temperature checks as they arrive to work. All staff in public areas wear masks. The Zoo strongly encourages guests to wear masks as well. Zoo keepers continue to wear masks around vulnerable animal populations.
The Zoo will be cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently. All of the restrooms will be open with step-and-pull entry or touchless access. Zoo staff and markers will be present to help encourage social distancing.
Guests will be asked to follow a one-way route through the Zoo. Indoor exhibit areas will not be open during the initial reopening phase. The Wild Walk trail will take guests through popular exhibits like the Islands, the Americas, Glacier Run and Gorilla Forest. Along the way, guests will be able to see Sunni or Sebastian in the Zoo’s new sloth exhibit and visit elephant calf, Fitz. In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds.
There will be limited menus available at select outdoor food kiosks throughout the Zoo, as well as water bottle refill stations. Outdoor picnic areas have been arranged to ensure social distancing.
To buy zoo tickets, click here.
