Man dies following shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 3 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
