Metro Council oversight committee to initiate review of Fischer administration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Government Oversight Committee of the Louisville Metro Council has announced they are taking initial steps to investigate the administration of Mayor Greg Fischer.
In a statement issued by the Metro Council, Chair Brent Ackerson (D-District 26) and Vice-Chair Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) said they plan to file a bi-partisan resolution which will initiate an investigation of decisions made by Fischer and members of the administration about events before and after the death of Breonna Taylor on March 13.
The committee said they plan to investigate government transparency and the failure of such, along with the events surrounding the death of David McAtee, and the use of force during portions of the protests.
“The matters to be investigated pertain to knowledge the public has demanded and has a right to know about,” Ackerson said in the statement. “The Metro Council will ensure that the citizens of Louisville receive the transparency they deserve.”
“We have heard the cries of our citizens,” Piagentini said. “They are demanding more transparency about who made what decisions and why related to these troubling events. We will do what we are elected to do. We will represent the people and ensure our local government is transparent and that local leaders are held accountable for their decisions.”
The resolution which will initiate the investigation will be officially read at the July 23, 2020 meeting of the Metro Council.
