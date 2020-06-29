Mural honors Breonna Taylor, other lives lost

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new mural honoring lives lost that are fueling the protests across the nation is going up in Louisville.
Breonna Taylor is the central focus in the piece on 11th and Main streets. The artists said the mural also honors Sandra Bland and Ahmaud Arbery with plans to expand and add George Floyd and David McAtee.
Resko, one of the artists, said, “I hope they understand that even though these pictures are in monochromatic tones of black and white, the colors that switch over them involve everybody’s heart. And I want everyone to really understand that when they look at this mural that these are beautiful faces that aren’t here anymore. And let’s try to keep more beautiful faces like this alive.”
The Feed the West campaign came out during the mural creation to hold a food drive.
