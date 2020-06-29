New Albany Floyd County schools to require all students to wear masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All students who attend New Albany Floyd County Consolidated Schools will be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus once classes resume this fall.
In the NAFC Schools Reopening Plan released by the school district last week, masks were “highly recommended” for students, but that changed Monday night after a school board member recommended making masks mandatory for all students.
The final vote passed 6-1.
It should be noted that masks will not have to be worn at all times. They will be required while students are in common areas, and it will be left up to teachers to enforce how often the masks will be worn in classrooms.
The tentative date for students to return to school is July 29, according to Superintendent Brad Snyder.
