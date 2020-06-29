2 people shot in Fairdale; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were found shot in Fairdale Monday afternoon, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Inglewood Drive around 3:10 p.m.
The victims were found by investigators before Louisville EMS was called to the scene to transport them to the hospital.
The victims’ identities have not been released. Both are believed to be in critical condition at UofL Hospital.
The shooting is under investigation by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell reported that police believe to have all suspects involved in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD to leave a tip for police. Tips can be left anonymously.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.