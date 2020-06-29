Police investigating two shootings in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two shootouts leave several people injured in Shively.
The first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Garey Lane.
The Shively Police Department said there was a dispute over loud music, when two men used rifles to shoot at three other men outside of a home.
Police say none of the victims have serious injuries. One man was shot several times in the legs and arm. The second was shot in the lower back and a third man was shot in the foot.
They shot back at the shooters. It is unknown if any of them were hit.
The second shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Model Road.
Police said two or three cars, with five or more suspects, pulled up and opened fire on two teens standing in the yard.
One victim was shot in the upper leg, and the other was shot several times in the back, but both are expected to recover.
The victims shot back at the cars, but it’s unknown if anyone was shot.
No arrests have been made in either case, and police do not believe they are connected.
