REOPENING: Venues, Kentucky Kingdom, swimming and youth sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is moving forward with another phase Monday to get the state back to normal.
Restaurants and bars can now operate at 50 percent capacity. Kentucky leaders still want restaurant owners to promote curbside and pick up options. Social distancing will be required between tables and customers may see plexiglass barriers between booths.
The following venues can reopen to groups of 50 or less:
- Convention centers
- Hotel ballrooms and conference centers
- Music and concert halls
- Professional and amateur sporting/athletic stadiums and arenas
- Wedding venues
- Fairs, festivals, carnivals
- Any other commercially operated events organized for >50 persons occurring at indoor and/or outdoor venues and event spaces
Kentucky Kingdom will open their gates, but like most places that are re-opening things are going to look a lot different.
Groups of 50 or fewer people can also gather.
Youth sports can resume with up to 50 spectators. The guidelines for youth sports, whether indoor, outdoor, high or low touch is extensive. Click here to read the full guidelines.
Visitation can resume at assisted living and personal care homes. Group activities of 10 or fewer in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments can also now take place.
Swimming and bathing facilities can reopen.
Everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing, mask use and sanitation.
For full guidance on the reopening, click here.
