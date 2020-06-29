Report: Brett Hankison has not been hired as a Cincinnati police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cincinnati Police Department announced over the weekend that it has not hired Brett Hankison, the LMPD officer recently fired for his alleged involvement in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
CPD tweeted Saturday that it was aware of “false rumors” on social media that it had hired a former Louisville police officer. WAVE 3 News sister station WXIX posted an article on its website, partly attributed to The Cincinnati Enquirer, indicating that Hankison was the officer in question.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Rumors of his hiring in Cincinnati were “100% false,” CPD tweeted.
Hankison was fired last week but has appealed. It’s not clear when a final decision is expected.
Hankison and two other LMPD officers -- Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- served a narcotics warrant at Taylor’s home back in March. Taylor’s boyfriend -- Kenneth Walker -- told investigators that he and Taylor heard banging at the door. They came out of the bedroom to ask who was knocking, but there was no reply, Walker said.
Then, Walker said he saw the door getting rammed open, so he fired a gunshot in that direction. That prompted a barrage of return gunfire, leaving Taylor dying from multiple gunshot wounds on the floor of her hallway.
The three officers were immediately placed on administrative reassignment, per department protocol. But Hankison was fired recently for having “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s apartment from outside, through closed blinds, LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said.
WAVE 3 News on Monday discovered online records from the Hamilton County (Ohio) Auditor’s Office showing that Hankison purchased a home there on March 12, the day before the Taylor shooting.
The Cincinnati Enquirer report cited Hankison’s attorney, who told the newspaper that Hankison “has no plans to move to Cincinnati.”
