Scout & Scholar Brewing Company to release inaugural beers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown’s first craft brewery is preparing to release its inaugural beers for a good cause.
Scout & Scholar Brewing Company is named after the two brothers who founded the city of Bardstown.
The brewery is downtown on Flaget Street in the former Settles Home Supply. In addition to the brewery, there will also be a full-service restaurant and bar.
“We had a vision of bringing something special to downtown Bardstown that we could be proud of,” Scout & Scholar Co-founder David Dones told WAVE 3 News."
The brewery itself isn’t expected to open until October, but they will host a product release Saturday, July 11 with their first batch of beers.
All of the proceeds will go to the Bardstown Strong Initiative to support small business owners affected by COVID-19.
