Senate Democratic primary heads to finish line in Kentucky

The lead in the Democratic primary has flipped back and forth between Booker and McGrath as results of individual counties’ absentee tally trickle in. McGrath had a lead of 1,106 votes as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, but both campaigns were awaiting absentee counts from the state’s two most heavily populated counties, Jefferson and Fayette. Booker, who is from Louisville in Jefferson County, had led earlier in the day by a mere 20 votes.