Tyler Gerth: Photographer remembered for documenting, supporting protest movement

Earlier tonight a group of protesters peacefully marched through down they left from Jefferson Square Park down to River Road then back up 3rd street towards Chestnut. One of the largest groups i have seen yet. The March seemed to be about 3-4 blocks long full of people. Chants for Breonna Taylor and no just, no peace where echoes throughout the march. The way the people of this community have come together in solidarity is truly moving. Until the politicians, men and women we elected to represent our best interest, make changes to injustice black people receive we will continue to see protests throughout the country. Our Senator @senatemajldr speaks about us being united in the horror of injustice for black people. As Majority Leader he should be letting us know how he plans to pass legislation to combat these unfair treatment of our black citizens. Until there is change I do not see an end to protests, for good reason. I am so proud of everyone who showed up tonight to show support. #blacklivesmatter #blm #justiceforbreonnataylor #justice #change #standtogether #unitedwestand #peace #love #protest #everythinglouisville #kentucky #photography