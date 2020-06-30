Amy McGrath declared winner in Senate Democratic primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Amy McGrath will take on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
McGrath was declared the winner of the Senate Democratic primary on Tuesday, with a total of 238,278 votes to Charles Booker’s 227,101. She collected 45 percent of the vote, just ahead of Booker’s 43 percent. Eight other candidates shared the remaining votes.
McConnell, who has served on the Senate since 1985, easily won the GOP nomination.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018, and at 35 years old became the youngest Black state legislator in 90 years.
McGrath is a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel and pilot. She announced her intent to run for U.S. Senate almost a year ago. She came close to upsetting Republican Andy Barr in the 6th Congressional District 2018 Election, but after her loss, she shifted her sights to unseating McConnell.
McGrath released the following statement after she was declared the winner:
"I'm humbled that Kentucky Democrats have nominated me to take on Mitch McConnell in the general election and can't wait to get started in sending him into retirement and finally draining the toxic Washington political swamp that he built.
I want to congratulate Charles Booker for his very impressive result, and also to Mike Broihier for stepping into this arena and making his passionate voice and ideas heard. I am proud to have competed against these men and, undoubtedly, doing so made me a better candidate. I hope I can rely on them for their help, guidance and advice for the fight ahead of us.
There is no doubt that Charles tapped into and amplified the energy and anger of so many who are fed-up with the status quo and are rightfully demanding long overdue action and accountability from our government and institutions. Sadly, our system is broken. We need to elect people who will have the courage to meaningfully tackle the socio-economic, legal and educational inequities that continue to prevent true equality in our country.
And I commend Mike, who has served his country and his commonwealth in so many ways—as a Marine, a farmer, a teacher and a candidate who was dedicated to representing each and every Kentuckian.
I am proud to have been in this race with these candidates. I look forward to seeking their help, guidance and advice for the bigger fight ahead of us.
While each of our experiences are unique, as a woman in the military, I had to repeatedly fight the establishment during my 20-year career. No one needs to convince me of the urgency to address the issues of equal pay and equal justice, affordable health care for all, real action on voting rights, and ending the corrosive grip that corporate special interests have on our federal government.
But there can be no removal of Mitch McConnell without unity. We must unify our Democratic family to make that happen, including those who didn't vote for me in the primary, and I intend, immediately, to start the dialogue necessary to bring us all together in our common cause for the general election. There is far too much at stake. The differences that separate Democrats are nothing compared to the chasm that exists between us and the politics and actions of Mitch McConnell. He's destroyed our institutions for far too long.
A year after showing the country that Kentucky won’t hesitate to replace an incompetent and unpopular incumbent Republican like Matt Bevin, let’s do it one more time.”
McGrath had appeared to be the clear leader until Booker picked up momentum while participating in Louisville’s protests during the final weeks leading up the election. Since then, the race had been close, with fewer than 3,000 votes separating the two candidates Tuesday morning, with 81 percent of votes reported. By noon, the vote was almost tied with each candidate receiving 44 percent of the votes, with 92 percent of the votes reported.
The primary was originally scheduled for May 5, but moved to June 23 because of the coronavirus emergency. The results were delayed a week to allow the thousands of absentee ballots to be counted.
