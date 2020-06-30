Army begins virtual hiring campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Army recruiters have began their virtual hiring campaign in Kentucky and Indiana.
The 3rd medical recruiting battalion is part of the U.S. Army’s first virtual hiring push.
They have a goal of recruiting 10,000 new soldiers to serve across 150 different jobs.
During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit goarmy.com to see if they meet the qualifications, and learn more about the jobs available and connections to local recruiters.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.