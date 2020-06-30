Bats make summer plans without baseball

“If you want to come and take batting practice at Louisville Slugger Field with your church group or with your company, call us, we’ve already booked a few of them,” he said. “We’re gonna have a couple of play catch opportunities on the weekend with families and kids, obviously social distant. We’re looking at a yoga night coming up here in July. We’re gonna do a movie night, and one probably one movie per month starting in July. We’re working on a really cool concept, that I think the city of Louisville is going to fall in love with and that is dinner on the diamond. We’re actually going to set up tables and chairs in the infield of Louisville Slugger Field, so you can come out and have dinner right there in the infield and it should be a really unique experience.”