Booker wins Fayette County in Kentucky primary election

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A full week of waiting is finally over, after an unusual primary in Kentucky.
Election officials across the state will finish sorting through ballots ahead of today’s deadline.
One of the biggest races in the primary is the Democratic Senate race.
Amy McGrath and Charles Booker are the front runners vying for a chance to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
Elections officials declared Booker the winner of Fayette County Tuesday morning.
So far, Jefferson County has only released in-person voting totals.
All counties must turn in results by the end of the day.
The majority of voters cast absentee ballots this year. Both the secretary of state and the governor encouraged it, in light of the global pandemic.
The secretary of state says voter turnout, and that includes voting early or absentee, could be record-setting for a primary.
