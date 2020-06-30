Charles Booker wins Jefferson County in Senate Democratic primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charles Booker was declared the winner of Jefferson County in the Senate Democratic primary.
Booker and Amy McGrath are both looking to take on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Booker was also declared the winner of Fayette County Tuesday morning.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2018, and at 35 years old became the youngest Black state legislator in 90 years.
McGrath is a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel and pilot. She announced her intent to run for U.S. Senate almost a year ago. She came close to upsetting Republican Andy Barr in the 6th Congressional District 2018 Election, but after her loss, she shifted her sights to unseating McConnell.
McGrath appeared to be the clear leader until Booker picked up momentum while participating in protests during the final weeks leading up the election. Since then, the race had been close, with less than 3,000 votes separating the two candidates Tuesday morning, with 81% of votes reported.
The results of the June 23 election were delayed a week to allow absentee ballots to be counted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.