Column: Rename Edmund Pettus Bridge as The Bridge to Freedom

Instead of this being a moment of dismal defeat, it became a moment of glorified struggle. The struggle was for freedom, for voting rights, for human rights. It was a struggle where one side had everything: all the laws and lawmen; all the guns and gunmen; all the banks and money; all the businesses and jobs; all the voters and elected officials; all the newspapers and other media; all the everything. The marchers had virtually nothing. Still, they took marching feet, singing songs, and praying prayers and wrought a great victory. What happened on the Edmund Pettus Bridge is history because it initiated the Selma-to-Montgomery March and helped forge the 1965 Voting Rights Act. It inspired freedom struggles all over the world. The Bridge became a worldwide symbol of Freedom. As a result, people come from all over the world to see it. They do not come to see the name Edmund Pettus; they come to see the bridge which symbolizes freedom.