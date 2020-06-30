FORECAST: Downpours becoming more scattered - drier late week

- Flash Flood WATCH - until 8 a.m. Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storm chances continue this evening and overnight, keeping a Flash Flood Watch in effect for many of our counties along and south of the Ohio River through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will settle down to near 70 again by Wednesday morning.
A few isolated to scattered downpours remain possible Wednesday morning with a renewed chance of them during the afternoon, marking our final decent rain chance for a while. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday.
Storm chances will fade away Wednesday night, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday will be completely dry for most of us underneath partly sunny skies. The drier weather will allow for high temperatures to surge into the lower 90s in the afternoon.
The drier weather continue Friday and for the most part into the weekend. A less active weather pattern sets up for much of next week with highs pushing near or above 90 degrees most days.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.