FORECAST: Showers, storms bring continued flash flooding threat

- Flash Flood WATCH until 8PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once the early morning showers have faded, we’ll remain mostly dry through the late morning and early afternoon.
More showers and thunderstorms pop during the afternoon, lasting through the evening; some storms may be strong. Highs top out in the 80s.
Rain chances fade overnight as lows only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Any rain that falls in an area that is already saturated will have the potential to cause flash flooding.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through this evening.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s for highs. Rain chances yet again fade Wednesday night leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows near 70.
Drier weather returns to the forecast on Thursday as temperatures rise into the low 90s for highs.
The heat and humidity remain through the holiday weekend.
