Indiana power disconnect program extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hoosiers who are having trouble paying their electric bills because of the pandemic will now get more time.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission voted to keep companies from turning off services. until August 14th. Electric companies will also be required to set up a payment plan with customers.
The agency also denied the request from several power companies, including Duke Energy, from being able to pass revenue losses on to customers because of the pandemic.
That means that the companies would have been able to increase rates to earn that money back, but that will not be allowed.
