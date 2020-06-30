JCPS considering delaying start of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss possibly delaying the beginning of the school year by two weeks.
The district sent an email to JCPS families Tuesday, saying its Calendar Committee will consider starting on Aug. 26, instead of Aug. 12.
“This proposal would give us more time to monitor the health circumstances in our community, as well as prepare and train our staff,” the email said.
The calendar committee wouldn’t have final say; the Board of Education would need to approve any possible changes to the calendar. The BOE is scheduled to meet next on July 21.
The district’s website has published a list of safety precautions schools will be taking to keep students safe this fall.
