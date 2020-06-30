Kayakers safe after being reported missing in The Parklands of Floyds Fork

Emergency crews spent the morning searching for the kayakers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | June 30, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 7:33 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two kayakers who were reported missing in the Parklands of Floyds Fork were found safe.

Reports came in that a kayaker was missing near Turkey Run Park around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

A kayak was found in Shepherdsville, but crews continued to search for the kayaker.

WAVE 3 News reporter Sean Baute said the kayakers were able to get out of the water and make it to a home where they called one of their mothers to pick them up.

The Parklands posted Monday and said some paddling accesses were closed due to high water including The Strand, Turkey Run Park and Broad Run Park.

ALERT: Paddling accesses located in The Strand, Turkey Run Park and Broad Run Park are temporarily closed due to high water. Accesses in Beckley Creek Park and Pope Lick Park are open. http://ow.ly/BMh450AkI9U

Posted by The Parklands of Floyds Fork on Monday, June 29, 2020

