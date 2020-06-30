Kayakers safe after being reported missing in The Parklands of Floyds Fork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two kayakers who were reported missing in the Parklands of Floyds Fork were found safe.
Reports came in that a kayaker was missing near Turkey Run Park around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
A kayak was found in Shepherdsville, but crews continued to search for the kayaker.
WAVE 3 News reporter Sean Baute said the kayakers were able to get out of the water and make it to a home where they called one of their mothers to pick them up.
The Parklands posted Monday and said some paddling accesses were closed due to high water including The Strand, Turkey Run Park and Broad Run Park.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.