LMPD searching for suspect who stole $60,000 skid loader from construction site in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is searching for a suspect who stole a $60,000 vehicle from a construction site back in May.
On their Facebook page, LMPD posted a picture of the suspect towing away a John Deere Skid Steer skid loader vehicle with an SUV.
Police said the vehicle was stolen from a construction site in the Edgewood neighborhood, near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, on May 7.
Anyone with any information on the suspect or where the vehicle is located is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
