Local organization receives $10,000 to help single-parent families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ADT Home Security, Louisville, donated $10,000 to SPARC Hope to help struggling single parents make ends meet.
The funds will help assist families with food insecurities, utility and fuel assistance and operational expenses due to COVID-19.
“A lot of times we’re so small people don’t know about us,” SPARC Hope Executive Director Laura Wingfield said, “Then when they come and see what we do and they hear what we do, they just fall in love with us.”
SPARC Hope serves an average of 120 adults per year and their children.
