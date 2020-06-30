Lotto ticket worth $25K a year sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last night was a lucky night for one person who played the Kentucky Lottery's Lucky For Life game.
Lottery officials say a ticket for the game matched the five white balls, but not the Lucky Ball. That was good for the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
The ticket was sold at Clifton 1st Liquor, located at 1904 Frankfort Ave. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, but lottery officials advise the person holding to ticket to sign the back of it immediately.
Lucky For Life is played in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
The winners can take annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years before taxes or choose to take a lump sum cash option.
