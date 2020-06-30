Louisville Bats won’t play ball this year

“While we continue to pray for the health and wellbeing of those within our communities, our focus immediately turns to planning and preparing to welcome fans and sponsors back into our fabulous ballparks next April. During what will now become an extended off-season from Triple-A Baseball, I encourage fans to stay in tune with activities planned by their local team. Teams in Minor League Baseball are known for their creativity and that is now and will continue to be demonstrated in ways never before explored. From drive-in fireworks shows to family movie nights on the giant videoboards to experiencing ‘dinner on the diamond,’ teams will be finding creative ways to stay engaged with their community. While you may not hear the crack of the bat or Take Me Out to the Ballgame, fans are invited to explore a different ballpark experience during these unique times. When you do and as you would expect, you will find a safe, welcoming, family-friendly ballpark atmosphere awaiting you!”