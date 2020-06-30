Louisville City FC to open Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday, July 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The USL Championship announced on Tuesday that Louisville City FC will host Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, in the first game in the brand new Lynn Family Stadium.
The game will air nationally on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.
“The time has arrived, and we are ecstatic to finally open Lynn Family Stadium,” said LouCity president Brad Estes, in a release from the team. “So much time, effort and support has gone into making this idea of professional soccer a reality in Louisville, and we look forward to celebrating on July 12.”
LouCity is 1-0 in 2020, a 1-0 win at North Carolina FC on March 7.
They have been approved for 50% capacity at the 15,304 seat stadium, but are still working through the logistics to determine how many fans they’ll be able to accomodate.
“We are so excited to finally play in Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity head coach John Hackworth said. “It is not lost during these unprecedented times that as professional athletes, we have a small part to play. Yet for the Louisville community and our amazing fans, July 12 will be a wonderful day.”
The remainder of the LouCity schedule will be announced at a later date.
