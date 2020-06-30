Man shot at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot at the Big Four Bridge, according to Louisville Metro police.
The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found one man had been shot.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
