New law means changes for phone use by Indiana drivers

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana's new hands-free law goes into effect on July 1 and it impacts anyone who ever drives through the Hoosier state. But how will it be enforced and what happens if you're caught breaking the law?
First things first. When you get into the car make sure you buckle up. Next, you might want to put your cell phone out of sight so you won't be enticed to check and respond to messages or emails. Because if you do and you're caught, you can find yourself getting pulled over because you'd be breaking the law.
Indiana's hands-free driving law means you can have your phone connected to Bluetooth or other voice-activated programs.
If you are stopped, an officer can't take your phone unless there's probable cause or under a valid warrant.
Indiana's Government website says people who use their phones while driving are 23 times more likely to crash. There have been more texting and driving crashes, some fatal, than drinking and driving.
So the next time you get in the car in Indiana, whether you live there or not, think twice. Otherwise, you could face up to $500 in fines.
