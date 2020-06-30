New school start date recommended to the Hardin County Board of Education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new school start date will be recommended to the Hardin County Board of Education at the next school board meeting.
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan will ask the Board of Education to move the start of the 2020-2021 school year to Monday, August 24, 2020 at its next regularly scheduled meeting on July 16.
Morgan says the extra days will be beneficial to give staff more time to prepare traditional classroom instruction and non-traditional instruction through virtual learning. It will also give officials more time to receive direction from state officials regarding COVID-19.
Hardin County School officials are working on a calendar for staff and that will be shared at a later date.
The August 24 start date will not eliminate fall break, winter break or spring break from the calendar. The last day of school on the proposed calendar will be May 21, 2021.
Should the Board approve a calendar with an August 24 start date for K-12 students, the first day of school for preschool students would be Tuesday, September 1 and the last day for preschool students would be May 13, 2021.
