No injuries following gunfire in Jeffersonville
By Sydney Harbin | June 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 5:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested after reports of gunshots Saturday in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police were called to the 700 block of Hopkins Lane around 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses said they saw two men in a fight at the scene. They heard gunshots and saw a red sedan speed away.

Police found the sedan and the person they believe shot at a home.

The suspect was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

A second person was also arrested for battery.

