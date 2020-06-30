No injuries following gunfire in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested after reports of gunshots Saturday in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville police were called to the 700 block of Hopkins Lane around 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of multiple gunshots.
Witnesses said they saw two men in a fight at the scene. They heard gunshots and saw a red sedan speed away.
Police found the sedan and the person they believe shot at a home.
The suspect was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
A second person was also arrested for battery.
