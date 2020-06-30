Officers walk out on interim chief after he declines questions about Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New video obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters shows a number of officers walking out on LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder after a confrontation about a lack of transparency.
The incident happened towards the end of a meeting around 7 p.m. Monday. The video shows Schroeder addressing the crowd of officers as they ask questions about the Breonna Taylor case.
Someone in the crowd asks Schroeder, “Do you support the Mayor’s statement that he would fire all three if he could?”
"Again, I can't talk about the case," Schroder responds.
"How is that being transparent?" an officer is heard asking.
Another officer's voice is heard telling Schroeder, "You're our only voice," they said. "We don't have a voice."
At that point, officers begins standing up and walking out.
This is the second time officers have walked out on city leaders.
On June 3, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke the story after obtaining exclusive video of officers walking out on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer during roll call. In that video officers can be heard booing the Mayor before walking out.
At first, Fischer admitted some on the crowd booed, but denied anyone had walked out during an on-camera interview. Fischer later admitted that some officers were upset with him during the roll call, but that it didn’t change his appreciation for their work.
