Sadiqa Reynolds offers suggestions on how to ease burden on officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first woman president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League said Tuesday that had LMPD officers not shot and killed Breonna Taylor back in March, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth would still be alive today.
Sadiqa Reynolds spoke during the Chamber of St. Matthews’ Inspire program, addressing the relationships and communication between law enforcement and the community, particularly during a time of civil and racial unrest across the city and around the country.
Reynolds also touched on the increasingly hot-button issue of defunding the police, and reallocating money to take some of the weight off officers’ shoulders, and to strengthen the community.
“Police should be called when you have a situation where you need someone who is trained to kill,” said Reynolds, a former district judge. “We have asked our police departments to do so much and be so much that at some point it isn’t fair to them and it isn’t fair to us.”
Reynolds said the community’s officers and residents can’t be acting as judge and jury on the streets. She said police don’t need to be responding to overdoses and noise complaints all day when nurses and counselors could handle non-violent situations.
