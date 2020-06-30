Taylor County, Nelson County airports getting boosts from federal grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two WAVE Country airports are getting a boost from a federal grant, with the funds coming from a total of $800 million.
The Taylor County Airport in Campbellsville will be able to build a new taxiway thanks to a grant for more than $500,000. In Nelson County, Samuels Field will be able to add a new building to its property with its award of more than $166,000.
Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus and that money is tight for many across the country. That’s why the grant money was spread around to airports across the country.
“Our airports have suffered a great deal during the COVID-19 health care crisis,” Chao said. “Their revenues dropped. So, this $800 million to 46 different states for airport improvement grants, it’s on top of the $10 billion that was given to airports a month and a half ago.”
Between those 46 states and four territories who received grants, 383 airports will receive money to work on infrastructure projects.
