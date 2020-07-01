‘Blue Flu’ continues as 27 officers call in sick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Twenty-seven officers called in sick for work Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department officials.
As of 7:30 a.m., the sick calls were made by officers in the city’s fourth, fifth and sixth divisions, according to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington.
Washington said, “This is a difficult and frustrating time for everyone in our community. Over the past month, officers have worked very long hours in response to the civil unrest we are experiencing.”
Officers from other divisions and units were reallocated to respond to calls, Washington said.
On Tuesday, several sources told WAVE 3 News all but one officer called out in the 3rd Division, while officers in the department’s 4th Division called out, too.
Not all LMPD officers were on board with the sick-out. Some reached out to WAVE 3 News concerned over the workload left for those who did not call out.
