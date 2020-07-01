Breonna Taylor supporters organize Kentucky Derby boycott

”Since Breonna’s death, other things have taken it farther in Louisville Kentucky,” Bowman said. “Since Breonna’s death, David McAtee has been killed. That was ironic. What about him? Since then, Tyler (Gerth) was killed. That blows my mind, because that doesn’t (make) sense. Someone could fire in a crowd of peaceful protests for Breonna Taylor, and someone gets killed. Where were the police then?”