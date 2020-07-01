Brew at the Zoo canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another big summer event is canceled due to the Coronavirus. Brew at the Zoo is a yearly tradition meshing animal lovers with their favorite beer and wine, but this year, no one will be getting wild at the Louisville Zoo.
The annual event was set for August 29, and would have brought 4,000 guests and volunteers to the zoo. This would have been the 17th year for the event, sponsored by the Friends of the Louisville Zoo.
“Protecting the health of Zoo guests, volunteers, staff and the animals is the top priority. Due to the nature of the event, it was determined that it would be best to cancel for this year,” said Friends of the Louisville Zoo Board President, Nancy Loucks.
The event raises money for the zoo and right now, officials are looking for others ways to make get some extra funds. That could include a silent auction or another event later this year.
The pandemic forced the zoo to close to the public on March 17. They recently reopened to members only. General admission begins July 4.
