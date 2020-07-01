Elizabethtown home explosion under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A home exploded in Elizabethtown Wednesday night on New Glendale Road.
Sheriff John Ward said there was at least seven people inside the home at the time of the 10 p.m. explosion. The home is located in the 3000 block of New Glendale Road.
At least one person was flown to UofL Hospital for treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown, as is if any of the others inside the residence were hurt.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm if the explosion happened at a house or other multi-family residence.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
This story will be updated.
