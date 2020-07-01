Finalists for Kentucky education commissioner identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A senior administrator of the Jefferson County Public Schools is one of the finalists to become the next Kentucky education commissioner.
Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, currently serves as the JCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
The others being considered are:
- Dr. Jason Glass, a Brandenburg, Ky. native who has been superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017.
- Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig, the current dean of the College of Education and professor of educational policy studies and evaluation at the University of Kentucky.
“We are very pleased with the excellent pool of candidates who applied to be our next commissioner,” said Lu Young, chair of the Kentucky Board of Education. “I attribute that quality to the fact that that Kentucky has been a national education leader over the past 30 years and has maintained a strong focus on and commitment to public education over time.”
The Kentucky Board of Education will meet July 6-7 in Louisville to conduct second-round interviews with each of the finalists. To learn more about them , click here.
Since Dec. 18, 2019, Kevin C. Brown has been serving as interim commissioner of education. At the time of his hiring, Brown said he would not be a candidate for the permanent position.
A new commissioner is expected to be named in mid-to late July.
