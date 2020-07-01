FORECAST: Heat ramps up as rain chances fade

- THURSDAY: Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon's scattered storm activity will fade away tonight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies with muggy lows in the 70s.
A Code Orange: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Louisville Metro area on Thursday. Expect a mostly sunny sky otherwise and hot temperatures as highs surge into the lower 90s during the afternoon.
Lower humidity moves into the area Thursday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 60s for most. Skies look to be mostly clear.
Friday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll have mainly dry weather for the 4th of July weekend as high temperatures continue to be in the lower 90s. This pattern will continue through next week with only a small increase in storm chances. Thankfully the humidity won’t be high enough to cause heat index values to go above the mid 90s with the heat that’s coming our way.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.